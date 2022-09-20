Six killed during a daring robbery in south Trinidad

Six people were killed, including four by police following a daring heist at a major store in La Romaine, south of here late Monday.

Police said that two security officers attached to the firm, Allied Security Limited, were killed when the bandits fired upon them after they had picked up the sales money at Pennywise Super Centre.

The authorities said that armed gunmen fired several rounds of gunfire into the security van, killing the two security officers at the scene, while the other, a female, had been taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH). Their names have not yet been released.

A primary school child was also grazed on the face by a bullet during the rapid gunfire and was treated at the hospital.

Police later engaged the four bandits with the authorities they were killed during an exchange of gunfire. A fifth suspect is in custody while another suspect is being sought.

The authorities have not yet indicated if any of the sales money stolen had been recovered.

The robbery forced the store’s management to close the building with shoppers and staff inside awaiting the arrival of police officers.

Head of the Southern Police Division Snr Superintendent, Richard Smith, confirmed that four of the suspected bandits were killed by police inside a house.

He said the bandits had abandoned their initial getaway car and robbed a passing motorist of his vehicle.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob in a television interview on Monday night three AR-15 firearms and one pistol were recovered following the shootout with the bandits.

