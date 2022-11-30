fbpx
College students among cruise ship passengers convicted of drug charges in Jamaica

By Micaiah Morgan

Eight cruise ship passengers were convicted of drug charges after attempting to transport cocaine worth more than $100 million out of Jamaica.

Seven Americans and one Jamaican, who lives in the United States, pleaded guilty to possession of and attempting to export cocaine.

The convicts, five of whom are college students are set to be sentenced on Friday.

They are Haley Lawrence, Kaley Hal, Yakine Jones, Jamari Kitchin, Troy Craig, Javonte Johnson, Takelia Hooks, and Tyshaena Rinson.

The prosecutors withdrew charges of conspiracy and dealing in cocaine.

Odane Marston and Donnovan Collins, the attorneys representing the convicts, described their clients’ behavior as naïve and appealed for leniency.

Earlier this month, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that eight persons disembarked the vessel that arrived in Ocho Rios from Miami, Florida.

Upon re-boarding the vessel at 1:30 p.m. for departure, anomalies were detected in their luggage.

During a search, members of the Narcotics Division discovered 24 packages containing cocaine weighing just over 17 kilograms hidden in their luggage.

The passengers were charged for violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.

 

