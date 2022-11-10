fbpx
American passengers on cruise ship arrested in drug bust after trying to leave Jamaica with cocaine

By Micaiah Morgan

Eight American passengers on a cruise ship were apprehended on Wednesday after attempting to leave Jamaica with cocaine valued at US$850,000.

The identities of the individuals are being withheld by the police.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said the eight individuals disembarked the vessel that arrived in Ocho Rios from Miami, Florida.

Upon re-boarding the vessel at 1:30 p.m. for departure, anomalies were detected in their luggage.

During a search, members of the Narcotics Division discovered 24 packages containing cocaine weighing just over 17 kilograms hidden in their luggage.

The passengers were charged for violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.

 

