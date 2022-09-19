fbpx
Cayman Islands House Speaker McKeeva Bush accused of sexual harassment

House Speaker McKeeva Bush
By Santana Salmon

Cayman Islands Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush has been asked to step down from that position following allegations that he sexually harassed at least two women at a recent cocktail party hosted by the Tourism Ministry during a Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) conference. Bush was said to be intoxicated when the incidents occurred.

In a statement issued late Saturday, Premier Wayne Panton, who is in London for the Queen’s funeral, said he asked Bush to resign but he intended to deal with the matter later this week at the end of the official period of mourning.

“Prior to departing for London on Thursday afternoon, 15 September, I issued a strongly worded letter to the speaker suggesting that he resign on, or before, Friday, 23 September 2022. Whilst a formal written resignation has not been given, I can confirm that I received several messages from Mr. Bush on Friday morning stating multiple times his intention to resign as speaker,” the premier said.

Panton said he was forced to address the issue following claims made by Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks.

In an online article, the agriculture minister was credited as the person who revealed information concerning the behavior of the speaker of the house.

Panton noted that he had planned to wait until after Bush had submitted his written resignation to the clerk of Parliament before issuing any further statement on this matter, given that he is in London for the Queen’s funeral.

“As we conclude the final days of the Official Period of National Mourning, I encourage all residents to show respect and exercise restraint,” the premier said.

This is not the first time that Bush has been faced with such accusations, in December 2020 he received a two-month suspended jail sentence for assaulting a woman in February that year.

CMC/

 

