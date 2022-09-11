Jamaica’s GG and PM to be in London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Jamaica’s Governor General Sir Patrick Allen along Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, are expected to attend the state funeral service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Jamaica’s King’s House made the announcement yesterday.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, ending her reign of 70 years. She was 96.

The funeral service is scheduled for 5 a.m. Jamaica time.

Jamaica’s head of state is the British monarch, and the governor-general serves as the local representative.

Jamaica has declared 12 days of mourning beginning September 8. It includes a Day of mourning on September 18.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, on the Day of Mourning, only authorized activities related to the day are approved, and all social events should be postponed.

On the other hand, church and funeral services, as well as marriage ceremonies, are authorized during the period, according to the King’s House.

Protocols such as the extinguishing of floodlights at King’s House came into effect on the day of the Queen’s death and will stay in effect until sundown on the day of the state funeral.

Also, Jamaica’s national flag will be flown half-mast from September 8 to September 19.

Sir Patrick signed a condolence book that was opened at Kings House on Saturday.

From September 11 to 12, the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Members of the Senate and House of Representatives, Speaker of the House, and former heads of government will sign the book. It will remain open until Tuesday, September 20 for signing by other officials.

The governor general will arrange for the book, as well as commemorative publications, to be sent to Buckingham Palace in England.

Upon their return from the funeral, Sir Patrick and Holness will head the official memorial service for the Queen at the St Andrew Parish Church, while the custodes and mayors head the services in the parishes.

No dates were provided.