Caribbean tourism ministers want better wages for tourism workers

St Lucia Minister of Tourism Dr Ernest Hilaire (left) and Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. Photo credit: Janet Silvera.
By Micaiah Morgan

At least three Caribbean tourism ministers have stated that higher wages for those in the hospitality industry are necessary to ensure the sustainability of the sector in light of the shortage of workers needed to support the industry’s recovery.

During an inaugural private-public partnership at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, Jamaica’s Minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, St Lucia’s Dr. Ernest Hilaire, and the Cayman Islands’ Kenneth Bryan, voiced their concern about remuneration.

Hilaire argued that sustainability spans climatic concerns and focuses on an inclusive industry.

The minister revealed that his government developed a public-private partnership with St. Lucia’s tourism industry. He indicated that it served as a model for other public-private partnerships.

Hilaire was supported by minister Edmund Bartlett, who insisted that the labour market arrangements should be reimagined to make the industry more attractive to workers.

Cayman Islands’ Bryan, who is also chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) believes offering higher wages is the most effective incentive.

“Some of the pay that our people are making in some Caribbean islands is just not sufficient, so maybe governments can strategize with the industry to be more dynamic with their tax structure so we can move money around so it doesn’t become too burdensome on the hotels. But we need to get the money back into the salaries, to the people,” he said.

Brad Dean, the chief executive of Discover Puerto Rico, said that it was essential to convince people that a career in tourism was a viable option.

Adam Stewart, CEO of Sandals Resorts International, also urged governments to support worker development and training incentives.

 

