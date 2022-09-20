fbpx
Jamaica Tourism Minister in Japan for Expo 2022 and to attend the state funeral of Shinzo Abe

By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica is being represented at the three-day Tourism EXPO Japan 2022 tradeshow that begins on Thursday by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

According to a statement from the Ministry of tourism, he will use the occasion to “seek to facilitate crucial discussions as part of efforts to tap into the Asian market”.

It said that the all-inclusive travel trade event, known as: “One of the world’s largest Travel Trade Exhibitions,” will take bring together key players from the world’s tourism industry and travel-related business fields. It is expected to offer several opportunities, including business meetings, and direct business-to-business and business-to-customer promotions.

Bartlett said he is looking forward to the opportunity to leverage the positive relationship that exists between Jamaica and Japan, to foster tourism cooperation as well as promote Jamaica at the travel trade show.

“Tourism EXPO Japan 2022 will provide a very crucial platform for Jamaica to forge key partnerships as we seek to tap into the lucrative Asian market,” Bartlett said, adding “we have been laying the foundation for growth in arrivals out of the Asian market over the last few years.

“So, our participation in this important event is quite timely as we seek out new and emerging markets in the post-COVID-19 era, as part of our drive to boost arrivals and earnings in order to surpass our pre-COVID record levels,” he said.

The statement said that Bartlett is expected to hold discussions with several senior government officials and business interests, including Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shunsuke Takei and Hiroyuki Takahashi, chairman of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA).

While in Japan, Bartlett will also represent Jamaica at the State Funeral for former Japanese prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated at a political rally on July 8.

The Japanese government said it would hold a state funeral for Abe on September. 27, amid street and social media protests that the state shouldn’t fund ceremonies for Japan’s longest-serving, but divisive, premier.

CMC/

