Antigua’s DPP in fraud case allegedly promised to repay complainant for properties

Antigua’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Anthony Armstrong, admitted to selling the three properties behind a complainant’s back and promised to compensate him. That’s according to the complainant in the lawsuit against the lawyer.

The allegation was outlined Thursday morning in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The claimant further claims that Armstrong repaid him US$15,450 through a third party in Antigua between September 2006 and April 2007.

- Advertisement -

According to the allegations, the complainant met Armstrong through his cousin’s husband and retained him in 1999 to act as his lawyer during the land purchase.

It was revealed in court that three properties were sold while the complainant was jailed in the USA.

In 2003, the complainant violated the law and was imprisoned in the United States for 15 years. His relatives reportedly presented documents to him showing that his properties had been sold while he was in prison.

He argues that he never authorized Armstrong or anyone else to sell the lands on his behalf.

Following his release from prison, the complainant allegedly had a phone discussion with Armstrong.

It was reported that Armstrong admitted to selling the complainant’s properties and offered to repay him.

The complainant also claimed that he was unable to reach Armstrong after receiving partial payments in 2006 and 2007 and the matter was reported in 2018.

The clerk of the court informed the judge that documents from the National Land Agency revealed that Armstrong was involved in the selling of the properties.

The court was also told that one of the purchasers provided a statement in which he claimed that Armstrong informed him he was a real estate agent and in charge of the property.

The complainant had reported Armstrong to the General Legal Council (GLC).

In February, the GLC’s Disciplinary Committee Armstrong found him guilty of professional misconduct for signing a document for a client who was not present.

When the matter was discussed in court Mr. Wildman expressed shock at his client’s arrest, claiming there was no foundation for Armstrong to be charged.

Armstrong was arrested and charged on his arrival in Jamaica.

He is charged with fraudulent conversion, conspiracy to defraud as well as three counts each of uttering forged documents and forgery.