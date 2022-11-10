Antigua’s DPP faces additional fraud charges

Anthony Armstrong, Antigua’s director of public prosecutions, who was charged in relation to three land transactions, was slapped with new fraud charges today.

The attorney who is Jamaican, arrived in the island on Saturday and was arrested in connection with the accusation.

It was revealed in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday that three counts each of uttering forged documents and forgery were laid against him.

The judge was told by the clerk of the court that the new charges were discovered after a further review of the case file by the investigator.

It was also revealed that the charges were not initially laid against the attorney because the matter was being rushed to get before the court.

Hugh Wildman, Armstrong’s attorney, questioned why no charges were laid and suggested that the investigator be impeached as the investigation was being rushed.

He also contended that the court was informed on Monday that the file was complete without indication that further charges were being considered.

Anthony Armstrong was charged in relation to the sale of three properties in Jamaica 18 years ago when he represented the complainant, who was the vendor.

However, Armstrong claims he is not guilty of the accusations since the sale proceeds were paid to the complainant’s father, whom he had authorized as his agent while the complainant was incarcerated in the United States.

The complainant had reported Armstrong to the General Legal Council (GLC).

In February, the GLC’s Disciplinary Committee Armstrong found him guilty professional misconduct for signing a document for a client who was not present.

When the matter was discussed in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday morning, Mr. Wildman expressed shock at his client’s arrest, claiming there was no foundation for Armstrong to be charged.

Wildman had also requested that his client’s passport be returned after it was confiscated, however the judge asked that the case be set for Thursday to rule on the passport request.

In light of the new charges, the ruling on whether Armstrong’s passport will be returned was delayed.

Anthony Armstrong’s $500,000 bail was extended until November 16.