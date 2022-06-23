Popular Places to Visit in Portland

The untouched natural beauty of Portland makes it one of the most beautiful parishes in Jamaica. Unlike many other bustling tourist towns, Portland is known for its natural attractions, including beaches, waterfalls, and mountains. The quiet atmosphere of the parish also adds to the appeal for many tourists and locals, especially those who want to escape busy hotels and cities. If you feel like exploring the parish of Portland, check out these places that you can visit.

Frenchman’s Cove Beach

Frenchman’s Cove Beach, tucked away at the massive 45-acre Frenchman’s Cove Resort, is one of the most popular beaches on the island. On a weekend, you’ll find visitors who come from all over Jamaica to enjoy the white sand, turquoise waters, and calm atmosphere. Frenchman’s Cove is a combination of an ocean and river, with tree swings and fauna that add to the stunning aesthetics.

Errol Flynn Marina

The US$14-million Errol Flynn Marina is named after one of Portland’s most popular residents – Hollywood actor Errol Flynn, who fell in love with the parish in the 1950s and eventually relocated to the island. Not only does the property feature a world-class marina, 32 fixed berths, a helicopter landing area, and other facilities, but a breathtaking ocean view as well. A Devon House ice-cream shop, restaurant and bar are also on the property, making it a great place to have lunch.

Winnifred Beach

Winnifred Beach is located between the Blue Lagoon and Boston Bay in Portland. This beautiful, secluded beach is the perfect place to go swimming, sunbathing or to simply relax and enjoy a tropical Jamaican atmosphere. Winnifred Beach is also home to a delightful offshore reef that water-adventurers find perfect for snorkeling and exploring the clear, Jamaican waters.

Somerset Falls

What was once an indigo and spice plantation is now one of the most picturesque natural attractions in Portland. Somerset Falls features cascades of the Daniels River pouring down rainforest with various flowers and fauna. The 32-foot teardrop cascade (appropriately nicknamed Hidden Falls) features a massive pool underneath, perfect for swimming and diving.

Folly Mansion

The Folly Ruins is one of the most historical places in Jamaica. The 90-acre estate was built by Alfred Mitchell, an American millionaire who visited Port Antonio and fell under the town’s spell, in 1901. The mansion started to crumble some years after its construction – leading to a string of associated folklore tales. A popular local legend says Mitchell’s wife, whom the house was built for, broke his heart, and so the symbol of their love, the mansion, fell to pieces. Today, what remains of Folly Mansion offers a great tale of wealth, love, and loss for visitors to explore.

Blue Lagoon

Believed to be the crater of an extinct volcano, The Blue Lagoon, also called Blue Hole, is one of the most beautiful natural attractions on the island. The lagoon is rumored to be bottomless, but it is actually about 200 feet deep and features clear, turquoise waters surrounded by lush greenery. The blue-and-green water is actually kept cool by hundreds of tiny, underground mineral springs. The 1988 movie, ‘Cocktail’ starring Tom Cruise was filmed here.

Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains is the longest mountain range in Jamaica and features majestic scenery and cool temperatures. The mountains are the number-one place in Jamaica for hiking and camping. There are even a few hostels and inns nestled in the hills that cater to hikers and campers who want to stay overnight or rest. The Blue Mountains is also home to the world-famous Blue Mountain Coffee Estate that guests are given the opportunity to tour.

Reach Falls

Reach Falls is one of Portland’s best-kept secrets. The magnificent waterfall is filled with many natural holes carved out by the water, the most terrifying being the Rabbit Hole. If you’re brave enough to jump through this narrow passage, it will take you to a secret, underwater cave that leads to the main pool, where a series of cascades tumble over limestone steps.

Rio Grande

Rio Grande rafting is one of the most popular attractions for both locals and tourists in Port Antonio. Rafting dates back to the 1950s, when Hollywood movie star and former resident Errol Flynn saw farmers strapping fruits on to bamboo rafts going down the river and wanted to follow suit. Now, as one of the most popular activities on the island, the rafts are operated by licensed and experienced raft captains.

Boston Bay Beach

Boston Bay is a rock-cradled bay that sits nine miles east of Port Antonio’s town center. Boston Beach is known for its great waves for surfing, its shore’s soft, powder-white sands, and its original jerk stands. The beach is a popular hangout spot for locals and a great place to relax and enjoy delicious Jamaican eats.

Boston Jerk Center

The Jerked style of cooking meat is said to have originated in Boston, Portland in the 1940s. This small community, which hosts the original jerk pits that became known as Boston Jerk Center is still where you’ll find the most authentic jerk anywhere in Jamaica. The Boston Jerk Center is located just half a mile from the first jerk pit to exist in Boston. Many of the jerk chefs in the area will tell tales of how their ancestors helped to create the world-famous cooking style.