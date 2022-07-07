Keith Christopher Rowley – Trinidad and Tobago’s Seventh Prime Minister

Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley is the incumbent prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago. His first tenure as prime minister began in September 2015, and he was re-elected for a second term on August 10, 2020.

He has led the People’s National Movement (PNM) since May 2010 and served as Leader of the Opposition from 2010 to 2015. Rowley has also served as a member of the House of Representatives for Diego Martin West since 1991.

Rowley led the People’s National Movement in the September 2015 general election. His party secured 23 of 41 seats in the House of Representatives to form the government, defeating the previous People’s Partnership coalition government. On September 9, 2015, Rowley was sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago by President Anthony Carmona.

A volcanologist who obtained his doctorate in geology, Rowley is credited for reviving the local natural gas sector and laying the groundwork for further oil and gas exploration, the largest economic sector of Trinidad and Tobago.

With the nation’s economy challenged by sharp decline in oil prices since 2019 and the recent health and economic challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rowley called a general election in July for August 10.

Despite a strong challenge from the United National Congress, UNC led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the PNM won by three seats, and Rowley was sworn in for a second term on August 19. The 70-year-old prime minister subsequently announced this would be his final term as leader of the PNM and as prime minister, as he plans to retire at the end of his term.