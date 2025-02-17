Vybz Kartel to receive MOBO Impact Award

Vybz Kartel is set to receive the MOBO Impact Award at the 2025 MOBO Awards, recognizing his profound influence on dancehall and Caribbean music. The ceremony, scheduled for February 12 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, will celebrate his contributions to the global music landscape.

Kartel, who recently arrived in London with his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, shared his excitement on Instagram.

“London we here! #GodistheGreatest,” he posted, along with a video of his arrival at Heathrow Airport.

His return to the UK follows his widely publicized release from prison last year after 13 years behind bars. Acquitted by the Court of Appeal in July, Kartel quickly reclaimed his place in the industry, headlining the Freedom Street concert in December. His resurgence also led to his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Party With Me, an album recorded while incarcerated. While the award ultimately went to Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Kartel and Öztürk attended the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Vybz Kartel’s presence at the MOBO Awards is particularly significant, considering his history with the UK music scene. In 2011, the UK High Commission denied his visa, forcing the cancellation of multiple European performances, including the Rotterdam Reggae Festival and Rockers Rockers Festival. Now, more than a decade later, the MOBOs are honoring his undeniable impact despite past controversies.

The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin), widely regarded as the UK’s premier celebration of Black music, have been honoring artists across hip-hop, R&B, soul, reggae, and more since 1996. Kartel was previously nominated for Best Reggae Act in 2004, but his nomination, alongside fellow dancehall artist Elephant Man, was controversially revoked following allegations of homophobic and violent lyrics. The decision sparked a heated debate on artistic expression, censorship, and the cultural context of Jamaican dancehall music.

Now, as he prepares to accept the MOBO Impact Award, Kartel is also gearing up for another milestone—his upcoming appearance at Wireless Festival in July, where he is set to perform alongside Drake and Burna Boy.

With a star-studded lineup and the return of one of dancehall’s most controversial and influential figures, the 2025 MOBO Awards is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.