Vybz Kartel to perform at Wireless Festival 2025 in London

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is set to make a highly anticipated return to the international stage with a performance at the 2025 Wireless Festival.

The event, celebrating its 20th anniversary, will take place at London’s Finsbury Park from July 11-13, with Canadian rapper Drake headlining all three nights with distinct setlists.

On the festival’s closing night, Sunday, July 13, Kartel will take the stage alongside Nigerian superstar Burna Boy as part of the night’s lineup, while Drake will continue his headlining run. Kartel, who recently arrived in London alongside his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, shared his excitement on Instagram.

“London we here! #GodistheGreatest,” he posted, along with a video of his arrival at Heathrow Airport.

The announcement follows Kartel’s widely publicized release from prison last year after spending 13 years behind bars. Acquitted by the Court of Appeal in July, he wasted no time reclaiming his place in the music industry, hosting the celebratory Freedom Street concert in December.

Kartel’s resurgence also saw him earn his first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Party With Me, an album he recorded while incarcerated. Although the award ultimately went to Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Kartel and Öztürk attended the ceremony on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

His performance at Wireless 2025 marks his first major international festival appearance in over a decade. Fans are eager to witness the moment, particularly given Drake’s long-standing admiration for Kartel’s influence on his music. The festival is expected to showcase a fusion of dancehall, hip-hop, and global music culture.

Vybz Kartel is also slated to perform at SummerJam in Germany later this year, further cementing his return to the global music scene.

Drake’s headlining Wireless sets will feature different guest artists each night. On Friday, July 11, he will perform alongside PartyNextDoor and special guest Summer Walker, while Saturday, July 12, will feature performances with ‘The Mandem.’