Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul Score Spot on Obama’s 2021 Playlist

With her massive collaboration ‘Go Down Deh’ featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy, dancehall artist Spice landed a spot on former U.S. President, Barack Obama’s 2021 music playlist.

It is now a tradition for the former President to end the year by revealing his list of favorite books, movies and songs.

In the 2021 edition shared to social media recently, Obama listed the hit song from Spice as one of his favorite songs of the year.

Spice reacted to the post on Instagram, saying “Just when I thought my year couldn’t end any better Mr President @barackobama announced that he has been listening to my song.”

‘Go Down Deh’, released in May this year, is the lead single off Spice’s debut album, ’10’. The album, which was released on August 6, peaked at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

Executively produced by veteran international artist Shaggy, the album also earned Spice her first Grammy nomination in the Best Reggae Album category at the 64th annual Grammy awards.