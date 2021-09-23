Skillibeng Drops Loaded Lyrics In Response to Alkaline’s ‘Sell Off’

In what some dancehall fans are now calling a “war of words” between two of the hottest trending artists in the game – Skillibeng seemingly responds to Alkaline’s number-one-trending song, ‘Sell-Off”, with ‘Mission’; a fast-paced, weapon-wielding lyrical retort.

It seems Alkaline was able to wake up Skillibeng or he fell for the deejay’s bait, as the very harsh and prompt composition of ‘Mission’, hears the Eastsyde deejay spitting without care or concern for what could come next.

His detailed descriptions of death and destruction leave very little to one’s colorful imagination. The response with its well-loaded ammunition isn’t a surprise to fans of the Eastsyde; they believe Skillibenf is just getting heated for more impenetrable executions.

“We nah go done run off yuh mouth, a war yuh need mi rise mi ting we nah guh run”- are some of the less graphic phrases the songwriter quickly warns in the second verse.

The song already has close to 300,000 views since its September 20 release and has quickly climbed to number five on the popular streaming site YouTube.

Dancehall war lovers are closely clamoring to hear if Alkaline will respond or ignore the Eastsyde king.