Shenseea Named Connecticut Sun 2022 Music Ambassador

Dancehall superstar Shenseea has been named as the 2022 music ambassador for the WNBA team, the Connecticut Sun.

The team made the announcement via their website, saying that during the 2022 season, the Connecticut Sun will be using Shenseea’s song “Sun Comes Up” off of her debut album as the backdrop to a hype video that will run into the opening sequence of all of Connecticut Sun home games. This year also marks the team’s 20th anniversary as a WNBA franchise.

“Sun Comes Up” is one of the tracks included on her debut album, Alpha, which was released on March 11, 2022.

“Sun Comes Up, an inspirational song about persistence and determination in the face of adversity, in addition to having the organization’s name in the title, the song could not be more fitting for the Connecticut Sun franchise as it seeks to take hold of the elusive WNBA championship,” the team said in its release.

Shenseea said that she is excited to be teaming up with the Connecticut Sun with a song that is so special to her.

“I am especially honored to be a part of something that supports other strong women, and this collaboration represents everything that I want my music to be—music that empowers and uplifts people,” she was quoted as saying.

Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President, also expressed her excitement about the partnership.

“We are very excited to have Shenseea as our music ambassador for the Sun’s 20th Anniversary season! We have been working on ways to use our platform to highlight young artists and bring fans an elevated experience all season long. Having Shenseea work with us is definitely a step in that direction. Her song, “Sun Comes Up,” fits us as an organization perfectly, and I can’t wait for fans to enjoy the song along with us.” she said.

Since bursting on the scene in 2015, Shenseea has had a fast rise to fame and is now one of the leading ladies in dancehall, with a massive international following.

She has amassed more than 600 million music video views, 12 million social media followers, 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify since the start of her career.

In 2019, she was crowned Billboard’s “Fastest Rising Dancehall Artist;” and in February 2022, she was named an Apple Up Next artist.

In 2019, she signed with Interscope Records, becoming the label’s first dancehall signing. Since signing with the major US record label, Shenseea has collaborated with a vast array of artists from different genres such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Kanye West, and Christina Aguilera, Santigold, Masego, and many more.

She also earned a Grammy nomination for her features on Kanye West’s 2021 album, DONDA.

Her debut album, ALPHA, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, features the lead single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, as well as features from Offset, 21 Savage, Tyga, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, and more.