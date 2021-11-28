Shenseea Receives Grammy Nomination For Features on Kanye West Album

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is nominated for her first Grammy award for her features on Kanye West’s album.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards on November 23. Kanye West’s 2021 album, Donda, received five nominations including one in the prestigious Album of the Year category. By virtue of the new Grammy rules, which were announced earlier this year, Shenseea’s two features on Donda automatically earn her a Grammy nomination as well.

The Recording Academy changed the rules for the Album Of The Year category in May 2021.

“Moving forward, all credited artists (including featured artists), songwriters of new material, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers are eligible to be GRAMMY nominees and recipients in the Album Of The Year category,” the Academy stated. This means that should Kanye win Album of the Year, Shenseea will receive a Grammy award.

For the past four years, the rule stated that all artists, songwriters, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers were required to be credited with at least 33 percent or more of playing time.

In September, dancehall fans were pleasantly surprised to hear Shenseea’s voice on track 21 of Donda, Pure Souls and track 25, Ok Ok pt 2. According to Shenseea’s A&R Donny Flores, it was her freestyle on New York’s Hot 97 radio station that caught the attention of the Grammy award-winning rapper.

Shenseea is also featured on other two Grammy-nominated projects: Masego’s Studying Abroad: Extended EP, nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album and Major Lazer’s Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

The Grammy’s recognizes the best recordings, compositions and artistes of the year running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2022.