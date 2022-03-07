Shenseea Named MTV’s Push Artist for March

Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea continues to shine on the international scene. She has been named MTV’s Global Push Artist for March.

The singer-songwriter-rapper has quickly worked her way to the top, from touring with Sean Paul and collaborating with artists like Tyga, Major Lazer, Christina Aguilera, Masego, Kanye West, and more.

This special recognition coincides with her debut album, Alpha, on March 11.

- Advertisement -

Alpha will host the singles “Blessed” featuring Tyga, “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “R U That” with 21 Savage. The project will also feature Beenie Man, Offset, and Sean Paul.

Shenseea joins MTV Push to open up about how she brings her experiences and influences into her songwriting, empowering her fans to be confident.

“When I go to make a song or try to catch a vibe on a beat… being from Jamaica, I have a vision, and I will not lose myself to get that vision,” Shenseea told MTV.

The Mandeville-born singer added, “I still try to infuse a bit of my patois in my music, and it’s what makes me unique, and it’s what makes my sound.”

The Blessed singer spoke about the music that inspired her growing up in Jamaica. “I listened a lot to Beyoncé, Rihanna, Chris Brown, and Nicki Minaj. I grew up with those artists, just listening to them nonstop.”

Shenseea has always been a lover of music from an early age and got her big break when she collaborated with dancehall artist Vybz Kartel on the track “Loodi.”

The 25-year-old, in her interview with MTV, also highlighted how her faith influenced her musical upbringing.

“The very first time I performed in front of a crowd was at church, I was about eight or nine years old, and I sang Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” I was nervous, very nervous! I didn’t even stay and hear what the feedback was; I just ran straight out of the church.”

Shenseea further reiterated that the Church helped her hone her skills, paving the way for her today. “At church is where I learned how to harmonize, you know, just listening to different notes – sounds so heavenly, sounds so godly – so I infused that in my music even up until now. Whatever I’m doing, when you hear my background vocals, it’s Jesus in there a little bit.”

The rising dancehall artiste has been turning heads on the international scene. Recently, Apple Music selected her as the streaming service’s “Up Next” artiste.

The Interscope Records signee recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she performed her new song, “Deserve It.” The song currently has over 139,000 views on YouTube.

MTV Push, created by MTV’s Music & Talent US & International teams, connects fans across the globe with a new music artiste every month through live performances, broadcast premieres of music videos, interviews, and exclusive broadcasts.

Previous MTV PUSH artists have included: Lizzo, Billie Ellish, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Jack Harlow, Chloe x Halle, and SZA.