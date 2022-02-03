Shenseea selected as one of Billboard’s artistes to watch in 2022

Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea has been selected as one of Billboard’s artists to watch in 2022.

The accolades come on the heels of her latest hit single, Lick, with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The magazine has released a list of the top 15 upcoming hip hop and R&B stars who are expected to impact the industry this year.

Shenseea was ranked second after R&B singer Munilong, ahead of several newcomers such as Nigerian breakout singer Tems, featured on Drake’s Fountains, Dream Doll, Nardo Wick, Capella Grey, and others.

This year’s list included several artists from various genres, such as Afrobeats and dancehall, hoping to break into the mainstream market.

Shenseea has been on the job for a few months now, and with four Grammy nominations and her song Lick setting the tone for the start of the year, fans of the artiste have high expectations.

As she shares the news that Billboard has named her among the 15 artists to watch in 2022, the Jamaican singer promises her fans that 2022 will be a movie.

The Blessed singer is also gearing up to release her long-awaited debut album Alpha on March 11. Alpha is said to be a mixture of genres as she experiments with the new sounds outside the boundaries of dancehall.

Shenseea’s album will finally arrive after years of dropping hit singles such as “Love I Got For U,” “Blessed” and Side Chick Song.

The album is being released via Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records.

Shenseea is currently riding on a musical high. Last year, she released the buzz-worthy tracks Run Run and Be Good and was featured on Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated album Donda.

In December, the singer won the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act.

Shenseea rose to prominence in 2016 with her collaboration Loodie, which featured Vybz Kartel. Side Chick Song, Blessed, Be Good, Lighter (with Tarrus Riley), You’re the One I Love, and Shenyeng Anthem were her subsequent hit songs.