Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion dropping New Single, Lick

Jamaica’s dancehall artiste, Shenseea has secured yet another major international feature. This time, the ‘Trending Gyal’ has paired up with Megan Thee Stallion, the leader of the ‘Hotties.’

Shenseea revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday night, thanks to her new manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, popularly known as Salxo.

The single titled Lick is expected to release on Friday, January 21.

Known for hits like Body and Savage Megan thee Stallion has won four awards including Best Female Hip Hop Artiste.

This will be Meg Thee Stallion’s first collaboration with a female Jamaican artiste. She previously collaborated with Popcaan on the song Intercourse in 2020.

Reactions from Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion Fans

Since the news of the collaboration, Shenseea’s comments have been filled with good wishes and congratulations messages from fans and celebrities.

American Actress Tariji P Henson wrote, “patiently waiting” for the album to drop. King of Dancehall, Beenie Man also commented “Guh fi dem Shen.” Shenseaa also received congratulatory messages from fashion model Winnie Harlow, Nailah Blackman, Stefflondon, Stalk Ashley and others.

Shenseea and Meg Thee Stallion have recently been seen hanging around in the same social circles, so a collaboration like this comes as no surprise.

In November 2021, Meg Thee Stallion tweeted that she “definitely” wanted to collaborate with Shenseea on a track.

Shenseea, whose given name is Chinsea Lin Lee, is gearing up to release her debut album and has hinted at massive international bangers with some musical powerhouses.

The artiste, regarded as one of dancehall’s leading stars, was also featured on Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated album, DONDA.

Shenseea is one of the hottest musical talents to emerge from Jamaica in recent years. She gained significant recognition after releasing her breakout single ‘Loodi’ with well-known dancehall artist Vybz Kartel in 2017.

She has attracted attention in Jamaica and the diaspora with her range of dancehall, rhythm and blues, hip hop, and rap musical skills.

Her hit songs include Blessed, ShenYeng Anthem, Side Chick Song, and Sure. Shenseea has also collaborated on Taurus Riley’s hit song, Lighter, produced by Rvssian.

The 24-year-old Trending Gyal singer recently snagged a massive ambassadorship deal with Savage x Fenty, owned by international superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Shenseea’s Savage x Fenty endorsement joins the other contracts she has landed with Carib Beer, Pepsi Jamaica, Campari, Flow, Boom Energy Drink, and the Pretty Little Thing clothing line, to name a few.

Shenseea became the first female singer to win the Music Of Black Origin, MOBO, Award for Best Reggae Act in 2021, and in doing so, became the first female artist to win the Reggae Award since its debut in 1996.