An Intimate Affair: Buju Banton and Beres Hammond to host New Year’s Day Concert

Fans are in for a treat this new year for reggae legends Buju Banton and Beres Hammond’s concert dubbed Intimate.

It will indeed be an intimate experience for fans of the artistes who will get to see the two musical giants on stage, thrilling the audience with their expansive catalogue.

Set to take place at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann the event is expected to pull a large crowd on New Year’s Day as anticipation mounts for this historic event.

Even though both artistes have appeared on each other’s sets, the two have never held a joint concert. Fans can expect a night filled with jumping, dancing and encores. The show will find Beres Hammonds’ Harmony House Band and Buju Banton’s Til Shiloh Band pumping hits for in excess of two full hours.

Intimate is brought to you by two of the industry’s finest event producers, FYVE Events & Talent Limited as well as A-Team Management.

FYVE Events & Talent Limited was founded in 2020 by managing director Marlon Burke, who has over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Burke also stems from a family deeply rooted in Jamaican entertainment and was one of the driving forces in the production of the historic Buju Banton concert, Long Walk To Freedom.

A-Team Management has been established for over 20 years. The entertainment management company was started by Joseph “Budafuco” Louis and Steven “Jabba” Beckford and is known for staging premiere events and global music festivals.

Mark Anthony Myrie, professionally known by his stage name Buju Banton, is widely considered one of the most significant and well-regarded artistes in Jamaican music. Banton released a number of dancehall singles from as early as 1987 but came to prominence in 1992 with two albums, Stamina Daddy and Mr Mention, the latter becoming one of the best-selling albums in Jamaican history upon its release. That year he also broke the record for No. 1 singles in Jamaica, previously held by Bob Marley and the Wailers. His 2010 album, Before the Dawn, won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Hammond has poured his smoky-sweet voice over every kind of riddim track over the course of five decades. From the funked-up reggae jams of the ‘70s fusion band Zap Pow to the lush instrumentation of his 1976 album, Soul Reggae, to the spare digital beat of his 1985 dancehall breakthrough What One Dance Can Do.

Hammond started building his home studio in the early ‘90s before it became the trend among successful reggae artistes to take over their own production duties. Although the trend of self-production as a whole has, at times, diluted the quality of music coming from isolated individuals, Hammond’s music room attracts a steady stream of Jamaica’s most talented musicians.

There’s absolutely no better way to ring in the new year than with A-class performances from these two musical icons.