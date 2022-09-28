10 Things About Yanique Curvy Diva

You may know their music, follow them on social media or even go to their concerts but do you really know your Caribbean artistes? Here we ask unusual questions to get to know the persona behind the celebrity!

You may know her as the host of the now discontinued Caribbean talent show Magnum Kings and Queens Of Dancehall or maybe you’ve listened to her singles Lifestyle, Bunx Pon it featuring Demarco, or Unfair Games featuring I-Octane. Maybe you have visited any of her two exquisite Dining with Curvy restaurants in Jamaica or bought her cookbook on Amazon.

This week 10 Things puts TV and event host turned recording artiste Yanique Curvy Diva Barrett under the spotlight.

What do you consider your biggest pet peeve while running, a business?

Laziness and inconsistent workers are the worst.

Who is your greatest inspiration?

My mom, even in death she still keeps me grounded.

Do you usually sleep in or up early?

Up early most of the time, starting with my morning meditation then I feed my dogs Marley and Mia

What trait is the biggest turn on from the opposite sex?

People think it’s either looks or money, but the truth is I value kindness and intelligence over all else

Having a grown daughter is easier or harder than when she was younger?

It’s much easier now actually, she’s like my best friend.

What’s your go to comfort food?

Salmon and mashed potatoes, especially my recipe from my Dining With Curvy cookbook.

Ideal date – Netflix and chill or go out to eat?

Netflix and chill hands down, I loveee watching movies.

Have you ever had a one-night stand?

I think I have GPP like Jada Kingdom lol, to be honest I’m more of a relationship kinda girl.

What’s your favorite reading material?

The Power by Rhonda Byrne.

10. Where do you see yourself in five years?

Owning my own chain of restaurants and villas for sure.