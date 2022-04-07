What’s up with the Reggae Grammy?

After 25 years in the industry and three nominations, Soldiers in Jah Army or SOJA has won the Best Reggae Album category at the 64th Grammy award. The group’s album Beauty in the Silence came out ahead of five Jamaican entries; Live N Livin (Sean Paul), Positive Vibrations (Gramps Morgan), Pamoja (Etana), and Royal (Jesse Royal), and social media favorite 10 (Spice). It is the first time an all-white group and the second time a non-Jamaican person or group took home the award in the category’s 37 year history. English musician Sting won the award with Shaggy in 2019 for the album 44/876.

The victory by SOJA has not gone done well with some in the Jamaican community and especially those in the reggae industry. Quotations being branded about include “slap in the face,” “big piece a sell-out,” “mockery,” and “We need our own Reggae Awards.”

Jamaica is the birthplace of Reggae. It is understandable why Jamaicans feel the way they do. While it is disappointing that a Jamaican did not win the award in a category of music they created, Jamaicans must temper their emotions and see this as a glorious opportunity to ensure that this does not happen again.

How Jamaicans Can Win

There is indeed a way for a Jamaican to win this award every year if they so desire. Firstly, the country and industry players must do a SWOT analysis immediately as the first step in the strategy. What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to a Jamaican winning the award? Then each year, every entry must be surgically analyzed against these pillars.

- Advertisement -

Secondly, players of the game must know the rules of engagement. How can you expect to win if you don’t know the rules? Winning a Grammy is more than having a good album. It involves creating and executing marketing campaigns geared towards convincing voters. As in life, sometimes the best product is not bought but the best-promoted one.

Thirdly, encourage more Grammy award products to be created. Look at the winners over the last 37 years. There is a reason why the Marley family has won thirteen of the 37 awards. There is also a reason why only five dancehall artistes have won; Buju Banton, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Shaggy, and Shabba Ranks. But also look at the album compilation. It is better to create a product for the market than to create a market for the product.

Read More: Dancehall Artiste Spice, Speaks On Historic Grammy Nomination

There is talk among industry players that Jamaica needs to have an international Reggae Awards Show. One where experts in the industry in various segments can plan and execute to get a high-quality product that rivals any of the current annual awards. Over the years, there have been several attempts at this project. Some have had some level of success while others fell by the wayside. To put on a show with any international significance requires a sizeable amount of human and financial resources. It would probably take a collaboration between the government and the private sector to make it meaningfully viable. But Jamaicans love to show the world its colors, and this may be the next big contribution from this “lickle but tallawah” place to the world.

Despite the negativity towards SOJA, Jamaicans should take heart and feel proud that their brand of music continues to influence the world. The fact that an all-white group can win a Grammy award in a reggae category shows that the music is profoundly influential.

It is because of Jamaicans that groups like SOJA exist. Their win should not be seen as a “slap in the face” or “mockery.” It is a genuine indication and another fine example of how Jamaica’s way of life impacts the world.

As Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, said: “Congratulations to Soja on their win and for acknowledging the huge influence of Jamaica on their craft.”

We hope the learning opportunity from this experience is snatched and quickly utilized. Before you know it, another Grammy nomination and award ceremony is upon us. Just duh yuh ting Jamaica! Or, as they say in other places – Just do your thing, Jamaica!