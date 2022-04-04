Soja Wins Best Reggae Album at 2022 Grammys

American reggae band SOJA (an acronym for Soldiers in Jah Army) took home the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album at the 64th annual Grammy awards ceremony on April 3.

The Virginia-based band copped the award for its album Beauty in the Silence. It’s the third time that the eight-member band was nominated in the category.

Upon accepting the awards, the band thanked Jamaica for its inspiration.

“To the founding fathers of Reggae and the island of Jamaica – you’ve inspired us all. Give thanks, one love,” one member said on stage.

Beauty in the Silence was released on September 13 by ATO Records. Featuring collaborations with Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and Collie Buddz, it peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

Etana, Spice, Sean Paul, Jesse Royal and Gramps Morgan were also nominated in the category. It was the first time in the history of the Reggae Album category that two women were nominated at the same time.

Spice is also the first female hardcore dancehall artiste to be nominated in that category. She was nominated for her debut album ‘10’, which has Shaggy as executive producer.

After the announcement of the Reggae Grammy award, Spice reacted via Instagram, saying she was still grateful.

“Besties don’t cry we’ve come a long way. Remember I came from homeless to this day so I’m really still very humbled and grateful, I see all your support and disappointments but you know we never give up, we back at it again tomorrow?? I love you all so much, watch little Gracie pan Grammy red Carpet,” she wrote.

Other Jamaican artistes were less than impressed.

Veteran dancehall deejay Bounty Killer lashed out in a series of posts via Instagram.

“What a big piece a sell out gwaan ya so white folks winning best reggae album over Jamaicans wtf,” he said.

“Dedicated to di Jamaican government who’s fighting our culture music and even we language but still uses it to promote our campaigns. That’s why dutty Billboard and Grammy feel they can style di thing folks,” he stated in another post.

Also reacting to the news were Shenseea who said, “Why unu dweet???”, while Beenie Man wrote: “Smh” under a post which shared the news.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on the other hand, congratulated SOJA on winning the award.

“Congratulations to Soja on their win and for acknowledging the huge influence of Jamaica on their craft,” Holness said via Twitter.