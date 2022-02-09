Dancehall Artist Spice, Speaks On Historic Grammy Nomination

The Queen of Dancehall Spice is no stranger to the international spotlight, appearing on popular American shows such as Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show, and her usual Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

Spice is the latest focus of a Forbes Magazine article where the artist speaks about her historic Grammy Nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album ‘10’.

The Queen of Dancehall is one of two female Jamaican artists nominated for Best Reggae Album. The other is Etana. Spice, however, is the first ‘hardcore’ female dancehall artist to receive a nomination in this category.

Her debut album, released August 16, 2021, was highly anticipated worldwide due to the album’s lead single ‘Go Down Deh’ featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul. The official music video currently tracks 46 million views on YouTube.

Spice tells all in Forbes interview

In an interview with Forbes Magazine, Spice said she was delighted to receive her first Grammy nomination because so many people over the years stated that it would never happen.

“I’m so high over the situation and happy. Because a lot of people said it wouldn’t be possible, and so many naysayers said this moment would never happen. So, I need to now make my voice be heard. So other Dancehall artists and other black women can now realize there is hope. And that’s also why I’m super so grateful and happy for this historic moment. This is the first time for a hardcore dancehall artist to be nominated for Best Reggae Album.”

Spice is one of the leading female artists in dancehall, with 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Her vivid hair color and one-of-a-kind personality are captured in her high-energy stage performances and her innovative and creative music videos.

Beyond her music and entrepreneurial endeavors, Spice is also the brand ambassador of Magnum Tonic Wine – the official drink of dancehall.

The Queen of Dancehall left Jamaica in 2018 to be a cast member of the hit reality series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

“When I left Jamaica and came here to be in Love and Hip Hop, I never had any family members here in America. So I knew no one was chasing my dreams. When I rented my first apartment, there was no furniture in there.”

Life away was not always easy for the dancehall star

In her interview with Forbes, Spice highlighted how hard it was for her to move to Atlanta and the sacrifices she had to make to ensure her dreams became a reality.

“The first night I slept on the floor. To furnish the apartment, I didn’t even know where to go. So Google was my best friend. I became a member of Love and Hip Hop because I wanted people to put a face to the name because a lot of times when you’re a Caribbean artiste, you want to become internationally known. So I saved all of my money, worked hard, and stuck to my goals and dreams until I could purchase my home. It’s just a beautiful feeling. I’m just grateful and humbled.”

The Needle Eye singer noted that it is not easy for females to make it in the industry and encouraged them not to give up.

“Never take no for an answer.” As long as women believe in themselves and their products, they should “just go for it,” even if others do not support their efforts. “Two things I live by are prayer and hard work. It doesn’t matter what you have right now. Pray hard, work hard, and you will be successful. I always tell people, ‘It’s not how you start the race. It’s how you end that matters.”

Beginning her career in the early 2000s, Spice had her first major success with her hit song Ramping Shop with Vybz Kartel in 2009. She subsequently signed with VP Records and released her debut EP ‘So Mi Like It’ in 2014.

The other nominees for Best Reggae Album are Etana (Pamoja), Sean Paul (Live N Livin), Jesse Royal (Royal), Gramps Morgan (Positive Vibration), and Sojo (Beauty in the Silence).