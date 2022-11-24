US fugitive held in Jamaica deported on child molestation charges

Seventy-one-year-old Charles Manord Rainey, a fugitive who was apprehended last week in St. James Jamaica after being on the run for 11 years, has been deported to the US to face multiple child molestation charges.

Rainey was deported from Kingston last Friday to Paulding County, Georgia.

He is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond, according to a statement issued by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

According to a statement on the PCSO’s Facebook page, Rainey was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery in December 2011.

Reports are that on November 15, a raid was carried out by officials of the Lottery Scam Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch, and the United States Marshals Service. Rainey was arrested and taken into custody.

The PCSO further said Rainey acknowledged his identity and admitted to overstaying his visa during an interview at the Barnett Police Station in Montego Bay. The visa he received in 2011 was valid for only six months.

The police in Paulding County are encouraging anyone who was victimized by Rainey to contact detectives at 770-443-3010 or send a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.