US fugitive on the run for ten years held in Jamaica

A man who is reportedly wanted by the United States authorities for the past 10 years was held in a high-profile operation in St. James on Tuesday.

According to reports, the 71-year-old American who was apprehended in Norwood is wanted for child molestation in the US state of Georgia.

The raid was carried out by officials of the Lottery Scam Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch, and the United States Marshals Service.

The man is being processed at the Barnett Street Police Station and is expected to be extradited to the United States.