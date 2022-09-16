fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Tropical Storm Fiona puts several Leeward Islands on alert

Tropical Storm Fiona puts several Leeward Islands on alert
Photo credit: NOAA
By Micaiah Morgan

Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Season has placed a number of Leeward islands on a hurricane watch.

The watch has been issued for Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla, as Fiona approaches the islands.

Tropical Storm Fiona is located 544 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is packing winds that are near 50 miles per hour.

- Advertisement -

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 137 miles to the east of Fiona’s center of circulation.

Based on a forecast from the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) there will be little change in Fiona’s strength over the next few days.

The center of Fiona is expected to pass through the Leeward Islands late Friday night, before moving near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of three to six inches, with isolated higher amounts across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and eastern Hispaniola.

These rains may cause flash and urban flooding, as well as isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Fiona’s swells are expected to begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands by early Friday. These swells have the potential to create dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Previous articleJamaican comedian Oliver Samuels unhappy with period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Next articleTropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Tropical Storm Fiona puts several Leeward Islands on alert

Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

Click here to view
Skip to content