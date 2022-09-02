fbpx
Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season

By Santana Salmon

Tropical Storm Danielle, which is currently not a threat to any country, strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season.

The Atlantic has been without a named storm from July 3 to the end of August for the first time since 1941, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the storm’s maximum sustained winds are 75 miles per hour(mph).

The storm is 885 miles west of the Azores and moving west at roughly 1 mph. The storm is forecast to meander in the Atlantic during the next few days, according to the hurricane center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In the meantime, Tropical Storm Javier formed overnight in the north Pacific. Forecasters said it was 210 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, late Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Javier is traveling northwest at a speed of 9 mph. There are also no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

 

