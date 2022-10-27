Seven babies die from bacterial outbreak at Jamaican Hospital

Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton has confirmed that seven babies died in July from a bacterial outbreak at the neonatal unit of the Victoria Jubilee maternity hospital in Kingston

However, he dismissed reports that dozens of babies died.

The seven deaths represented a mortality rate of 43 percent from 16 infections.

Klebsiella pneumoniae infections are common in Jamaican hospitals. There was a spike in deaths in 2015 and 2016.

However, deaths from the bacterial illness have decreased in comparison to last year’s reports, with cases recorded in August, September, and one so far in October.