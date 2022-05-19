Miami Prepares for Best of the Best Music Festival

Miami is gearing up for what is being described as the Superbowl of events, with the staging of the Best of the Best concert on Sunday, May 29 at Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami.

The city of Miami is looking forward to the thousands of visitors who will attend the event. This year’s staging promises to be an exciting one with a mixture of performers to mark the return of the festival on Memorial Weekend.

Boasting a star-studded lineup that includes some of the best reggae, dancehall and soca acts, Best of the Best is aiming to live up to expectations of being the best Caribbean show in North America.

For its 16th annual staging, there will be a mixture of legends and young ones who will be taking the stage. Acts such as: Cham, famous for his hits including Ghetto Story and Vitamin S; Vegas, who is known for Heads High and Hot Wuk; Christopher Martin who is famous for I’m a Big Deal, Mama and more.

Emerging acts such as Lalee, Yaksta and 10Tik, with their hit singles Dirt, Ambition and Roll Deep, respectively, are set to take the stage in Miami for the musical marathon.

After six years, reggae icon Beres Hammond is set to return to the Best of the Best stage. For Hammond, this is his first live performance in the United States in almost three years.

Overlooking the waters of Biscayne Bay, patrons are in for a fun, safe and music-filled weekend. Organizers are expecting to have a great turn out as local and international fans try to see the stars live in action.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and the action kicks off at 3:30 p.m. sharp at Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami. Children 12 and under enter free with an adult. Visit bestofthebestconcert.com for more information.

Best of the Best International Music Festival is an event like no other, with nothing but the best performances in Caribbean music. This is an event that you definitely don’t want to miss!