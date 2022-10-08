fbpx
Jamaica’s most wanted Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw shot and killed

Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw.
By Micaiah Morgan

Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw, one of Jamaica’s most wanted men, was shot and killed by police on Saturday afternoon during an operation.

Another man, who has not yet been identified was also killed.

Shaw, who was facing two murder charges escaped the Central Police Station lock-up on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, initial investigations have shown that Shaw was discovered missing from his cell at about 6:30 a.m., Thursday, when inspections were being conducted.

It also reveals that the air vent that led to Shaw’s cell had been cut.

Rudolph Shaw, 30, had been in Police custody since July 27, after being apprehended in the Cayman Islands.

He is accused of killing 59-year-old Wilfred ‘Straight’ O’Connor and Clinton ‘Onie’ Davis, 60, both from St John’s Road in St Catherine.

Shaw was set to return to court on October 12.

 

 

