Jamaica’s most wanted Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw escapes police custody

Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw, one of St Catherine’s most wanted men who was apprehended in the Cayman Islands in July, has escaped the Kingston Central police custody.

Superintendent Berrisford Williams, the head of the police division, said that Shaw, who is facing two murder charges, escaped the jail overnight.

He is accused of killing 59-year-old Wilfred ‘Straight’ O’Connor and Clinton ‘Onie’ Davis, 60, both from St John’s Road in St Catherine.

According to the police, the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and other police units had been pursuing Shaw in Jamaica before, but he was able to escape capture before leaving the country by boat.

Shaw surfaced in the Cayman Islands in July. A manhunt for him was launched after coordination between law enforcement agencies in Jamaica and Cayman.

On July 8, personnel from the Cayman Islands’ Firearms Response Unit, approached a vehicle with two occupants, one of whom was Shaw.

The two men attempted to elude the cops by ramming into the police vehicle, rendering their vehicle immobile.

Rudolph Shaw was apprehended by police, but the other man fled on foot.