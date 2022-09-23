fbpx
Jamaican sentenced to 11 years in US prison for child sex trafficking

By Micaiah Morgan

Twenty-four-year-old Jamaican, Joel Lindsay, also known as ‘Joey Guapo,’ was sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison in the United States for sex trafficking of a minor.

He was sentenced in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Lindsay was arrested on August 20, 2020, and on October 15, 2021, he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor

He colluded with an associate, Joseph Pina, in October 2019 to recruit, seduce, and transfer a 16-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts, according to evidence presented in court.

Pina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and was sentenced to eight years imprisonment earlier this year.

It was revealed in court that Lindsay, Pina, and another individual picked up the girl and took her to a hotel on October 17, 2019.

They photographed the minor at the hotel and shared them on a website to advertise her sexual services. Both Lindsay and Pina then set up prostitution appointments for the child.

The minor earned at least $100 from prostitution sessions that night, which she gave to Lindsay.

Lindsay and Pina placed other advertisements and scheduled prostitution appointments for the minor at other hotels over the next three nights.

It was also revealed in the investigation that the men had sexual relations with the minor victim, which she reported to investigators, stating that Lindsay physically assaulted her.

Joel Lindsay faces deportation to Jamaica after serving his sentence.

 

