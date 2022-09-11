fbpx
Foreigners found during human trafficking operation at bar in Guyana

By Santana Salmon

Police in Guyana are reporting that 15 foreigners, all female, were found during a cordon and exercise operation conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security– Counter Trafficking in Persons Unit, earlier this week.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said based on intelligence received, the operation was conducted on Thursday at Bikers Bar located in East Bank Demerara.

According to the Ministry, an investigation is now being undertaken into alleged acts of human trafficking and labor exploitation.

So far, one suspect has been detained.

The Ministry says it will provide further updates as they become available and will notify the public that the Guyana Police Force will continue to monitor certain establishments.

CMC/

 

