Jamaican School principal Suelyn Ward Brown allegedly collected over J$4 million for illegal land sales

Several people have come forward with claims that they paid Jamaican school principal Suelyn Ward Brown over J$4 million for lands near Clifton, St Catherine, police officials have disclosed.

One complainant said he paid over two million Jamaican dollars for a plot in the development that has been at the center of a controversy for the last few weeks.

Others claimed they paid between $800,000 and $600,000 Jamaican dollars

Ward-Brown is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and conspiracy to defraud.

The police further disclosed that at least three other individuals of interest are under investigation in connection with the illegal Clifton land sale.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) started the investigation into the illicit sale of land in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area after several houses were destroyed. The demolition of illegal settlements began on October 6, following the government’s decision to destroy illegal settlements occupied by criminal gang members.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his administration were accused of being insensitive to the poor, but Holness informed Parliament last week that all the structures destroyed, which were illegally constructed on lands reserved for development, were all unfinished and no one was living in any of them at the time of demolition.

“We were very careful, and we made sure to stay well within what was legally required and permissible, so we didn’t destroy any completed structures. We didn’t destroy any structure that anyone was visibly occupying, we didn’t throw out anybody’s furniture,” he said.

He also said the government could not allow the establishment of the subdivision to continue on lands allocated for agricultural use.

The Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan will create an integrated community of 5400 acres of land of which 3027 acres are dedicated to agriculture.

The remainder is designated for housing, light industrial and commercial activities, social services, open and recreational spaces, and an urban center.

The police are asking members of the public who may have information that can assist the police in their investigation to contact MOCA at 876-906-5848, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.