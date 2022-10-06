Jamaican government demolishes illegal structures occupied by gangs

The demolition of structures built illegally on lands in St Catherine, Jamaica which have been occupied by gangs is underway, following a notice issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday.

Holness disclosed in the House of Representatives during his update on the Bernard Lodge Development Plan, that the government will move to destroy illegal settlements occupied by criminal gang members.

Although the government has previously demolished illegal structures, Holness noted that this will be the first time a settlement captured by gangs will be destroyed.

“This will be a watershed moment in Jamaica. It is not the first time the government has moved to rectify illegal settlements, but it is the first time that an illegal settlement sponsored by a criminal gang will be treated with,” he said.

He revealed that while reviewing the development plan, the National Security Council a threat was discovered in the area adjacent to the Clifton neighborhood.

“The National Security Council in reviewing the development plan has observed an insidious and growing threat in the area, where alleged gangsters were capturing lands in the area adjoining the Clifton community, creating their own informal subdivision, and selling the lands under the false pretext of ownership or building on it themselves,” he said.

Holness further stated that SCJ Holdings Limited, which owns the property, has issued warnings and served notices to individuals to stop capturing and illegally constructing structures. However, the capturing and unlawful construction have proceeded to the point where 30 structures have been found.

As a result, security forces have been instructed to maintain a strong presence in the area to deal with any criminal threats that may attempt to disrupt, exercise control, or present any barrier to the government’s efforts to resolve the situation.