Jamaican coach charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old student granted bail

A Jamaican track coach, who was charged with sexually assaulting a female student at a prominent high school, has been granted bail in the sum of J$250,000.

Gary Robinson, 43, appeared before Senior Parish Judge, Vaughn Facey, at the Falmouth Parish Court on Thursday.

It was reported that a 14-year-old student on the school’s track team was sexually assaulted by the coach in a changing room on the school grounds.

The coach is charged with sexual touching and grievous sexual assault.

Robinson is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, January 24.