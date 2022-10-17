Jamaican Police investigate alleged assault of UK Tourist

The Jamaican police are probing the alleged sexual assault of a female visitor at a hotel in St. Ann’s Bay.

It is reported that the woman who arrived in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on October 5 became acquainted with the man said to be a photographer shortly after her arrival.

It is alleged that on Sunday afternoon the woman went to a restroom at the property and while there she was reportedly lured into a cubicle by the man where he assaulted her.

The woman reportedly revealed the incident to a relative and a report was later made to the hotel.

She was later taken to the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital and the police were contacted.

An intensive investigation has commenced into the matter, and the alleged perpetrator is still being sought by the police.