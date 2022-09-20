Jamaican businessmen facing US extradition remanded until October 13

Anthony Daniels, 50, and Hugh Fraser, 60, were remanded until October 13 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and the United States.

In July, the two businessmen were apprehended in a targeted anti-narcotics operation by police-military teams in St James and St Andrew. They were brought before the court in connection to an extradition request.

When they appeared in court last Wednesday, the prosecution stated that it had received the supporting documents and would make a disclosure to the defense lawyers.

- Advertisement -

As a result, the lawyers were ordered to return to court on Monday to declare whether their clients will contest the extradition request. However, when the issue was raised yesterday, the lawyers stated that they had only received partial disclosure.

As a result, a further mention date was set to allow for complete disclosure and for them to review the documents and communicate with their clients.

Attorneys-at-law Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry are representing Daniels and Martyn Thomas is representing Fraser.

Anthony Daniels, who was apprehended in St Andrew, is wanted in the United States on charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and two counts of distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine.

According to the claims, between February and December of last year, US officials investigated a drug-trafficking network based in Jamaica and Philadelphia, which resulted in the discovery of a quantity of cocaine at Philadelphia International Airport.

Investigations reportedly led to Daniels and he was indicted.

Fraser, who was arrested in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

According to reports, between January and December of last year, American investigators discovered that he was part of a drug-trafficking network that supplied large amounts of cocaine to people in Pennsylvania.

Two separate controlled shipments of cocaine weighing nine and 12 kilograms, shipped from Jamaica in November and December of last year, are alleged to have been linked to him.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals Service had assisted local law enforcement agencies, including the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in apprehending the men.

The team in St Andrew discovered approximately US$40,723, CDN$29,190, and J$530,750 in cash, as well as a licensed Glock firearm with 132 live rounds, 19 cell phones, 28 SIM cards, and other evidence, according to MOCA.

Detectives in Montego Bay allegedly seized 11 cell phones, $6,785 in cash, and a BMW car.