Accused drug traffickers to decide on challenging US extradition request

Two men alleged of being part of a drug trafficking network based in Jamaica and the United States are expected to respond to an extradition request on Monday.

The accused, Anthony Daniels, 50, and Hugh Fraser, 60, were held in July during targeted anti-narcotics operations by police-military teams in St. James and St. Andrew.

When the case was called up in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, their lawyers stated that supporting documents related to the extradition request had been disclosed to them. However, the lawyers told the court that they need time to review the documents and get further instructions from their clients on how to proceed.

- Advertisement -

They subsequently requested that they be allowed to return on Monday.

The court approved the request, and both men were remanded.

Attorneys-at-law Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry are representing Daniels, and Martyn Thomas is representing Fraser.

Daniels, who was held in St. Andrew, is wanted in the United States on charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and two counts of distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Fraser, who was apprehended in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

In July, the two men were among four people detained in separate anti-narcotics operations in St James and St Andrew.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals Service had assisted local law enforcement agencies, including the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in apprehending the men.

The team in St Andrew discovered approximately US$40,723, CDN$29,190, and J$530,750 in cash, as well as a licensed Glock firearm with 132 live rounds, 19 cell phones, 28 SIM cards, and other evidence, according to MOCA.

Detectives in Montego Bay allegedly seized 11 cell phones, $6,785 in cash, and a BMW car.