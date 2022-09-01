Jamaica records two more monkeypox cases

Jamaica has recorded two additional cases of the monkeypox virus, bringing the island’s number of cases to seven.

Dr. Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness, stated that the additional cases were discovered on Wednesday.

“There is no evidence to suggest to this point that they were imported cases but it is an indication that the virus is out there and more people are being exposed to it,” he said.

Tufton stated earlier today that the first set of vaccines to treat monkeypox disease is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month.

Jamaica confirmed its fifth case of monkeypox virus last week.

The positive case is a man from Kingston and St. Andrew, the first case reported outside of rural Jamaica.

The symptoms of the virus include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of monkeypox can include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache as well as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

In addition to Jamaica, the virus has been detected in Bermuda, Bahamas, Guyana, and Barbados.