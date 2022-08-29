Jamaica records fifth case of Monkeypox virus

Jamaica has confirmed its fifth case of monkeypox. The case was confirmed last week.

The positive case is a man from Kingston and St. Andrew the first case reported outside of rural Jamaica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in its latest statement said the case was detected in Kingston and St Andrew. The other four confirmed cases were reported in the parishes of Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and St. James.

The health authorities also announced that this is Jamaica’s third locally transmitted monkeypox case, meaning the person had no recent travel history and is not linked to any of the previous cases.

The patient is quarantining at home.

The ministry said there are currently three active cases of monkeypox on the island and two patients have since recovered from the virus.

The symptoms of the virus include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of monkeypox can include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache as well as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

So far, the virus has been detected in Bermuda, Bahamas, Guyana, Barbados, and Jamaica.

CMC/