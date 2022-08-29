fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaica records fifth case of Monkeypox virus

Monkeypox outbreak declared a global health emergency
By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica has confirmed its fifth case of monkeypox. The case was confirmed last week.

The positive case is a man from Kingston and St. Andrew the first case reported outside of rural Jamaica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in its latest statement said the case was detected in Kingston and St Andrew. The other four confirmed cases were reported in the parishes of Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and St. James.

- Advertisement -

The health authorities also announced that this is Jamaica’s third locally transmitted monkeypox case, meaning the person had no recent travel history and is not linked to any of the previous cases.

The patient is quarantining at home.

The ministry said there are currently three active cases of monkeypox on the island and two patients have since recovered from the virus.

The symptoms of the virus include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of monkeypox can include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache as well as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

So far, the virus has been detected in Bermuda, Bahamas, Guyana, Barbados, and Jamaica.

CMC/

 

Previous articleVeteran broadcaster François St Juste has died
Next articlePrime Minister Andrew Holness visiting Trinidad and Tobago for independence celebrations

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
St. Lucia PM

St. Lucia attracting millions of dollars in tourism investments-PM Pierre

Click here to view
Skip to content