Is Elaine Thompson-Herah Really the best Athlete for 2021?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica’s top female sprinter, has been voted the best athlete of the year, by the North American, Central American, and the Caribbean Athletics Association – (NACAC). But does she really deserve the title of “Female Athlete of the Year.”

Thompson-Herah came into 2021 performing below her expected standards. At the World Championships in 2017 she placed fifth in the 100m and place a spot better in Doha, at the 2019 edition. Apart from a gold medal with Jamaica’s relay team at the 2017 World Relays, and a 100m gold at the Pan am games in 2019, not much happened for the double sprint gold medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics. But her performance was not entirely by her own efforts or design as she was plagued by injuries for an extended period.

At the Jamaica National Championships

Prior to Jamaica’s national championships in June this year, Elaine was expected to do well, based on her form, despite her injury setbacks. She won all five 100m races she competed in and took gold in one of the two 200m races.

Entering the national trials ahead of the Olympics, it was going to be either Elaine or Shelly-Ann for the gold in both sprints. Or so everyone thought. On the 24th of June at Jamaica’s national stadium, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce dipped at the finish line first in the 100m, ahead of Sherika Jackson (second) and Elaine (third). This was the same result in the 200m and now the reigning double Olympic champion was no longer a favorite for a medal, much less a gold.

Elaine at the Tokyo Olympics

From all indications it was going to be a miserable and rough Olympics for Elaine Thompson-Herah. But like the phoenix rising from the ashes, Mrs. Thompson-Herah put the defeat at the national trials behind her and delivered the most monumental performance of her life.

First, she lined up in a field that was staggering in depth and quality for the 100m. It was probably the best field to face a starter in the women’s Olympic 100m history. Unlike her previous Olympics, where she won all her races leading up to the finals, this time she placed second in her heat and the semi-final. With the third fastest time into the finals, there was a definite chance for Elaine to be on the medal podium. But having the fastest woman alive, who was also twice an Olympic champion in the lane next to her, it was going to need something spectacular to retain her title from four year prior.

The gun went off from the starter, and like a bolt of lightning, Elaine blazed out of the blocks. If she was going to win, she needed a perfect start ahead of her teammate, Fraser-Pryce. With 2.7 seconds on the clock, Elaine’s blistering start gave her the advantage. From there it was no turning back as Elaine led the field to the finish line.

But when the clock stopped at 10.61 seconds and the world witnessed a new Olympic record, and a successful defense of the Olympic 100m title by Thompson-Herah. Her time was just 0.12 seconds off the longstanding world record. Unable to contain her emotions, the defending champion went into a long moment of celebration, shouting, clapping, and rolling on the turf.

Next up was the 200 meters. After defending her 100m title, Elain was now looking to become the first woman to win back-to-back sprint doubles in Olympic history. She suffered a slight setback in the beginning, placing third in her heat. But the 100m Olympic champion came back to win her semi-final in an amazing 21.66 seconds from lane nine. The time equaled her personal best which was set in 2015.

In the finals, Elaine qualified with the fastest time of 21.66 seconds from her semis. With the 100m behind her and the confidence from her semis, she was now the favorite. Just one more win and history would be created. The gun went off again and Elaine started out well. By the middle of the curve, she was in front of the pack. And that was how it stayed until the clock stopped at 21.53 seconds to create a new personal best.

Bettering her Rio Performance

With the win and the double-double Olympic prize now wrapped up, Thompson Herah set her sights on bettering her Rio Olympics glory. She now needed to win the 4x100m relay and cement her place as one of the greatest female sprinters ever. This time Elaine needed the help of her teammates. She would have the services of Briana Williams, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Williams gave Jamaica an incredible start and handed off to Thompson-Herah. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was next to receive the baton, and she made sure Jamaica stayed in front. Shericka Jackson, running the anchor leg, was not going to be denied her first Olympic gold medal and took Jamaica home in a national record of 41.02 seconds. Elaine Thompson-Herah was now crowned a triple Olympic gold medalist, and in the process established an Olympic record, a personal best and two national records

Elaine’s Run at the Diamond League

After the Olympics, Elaine turned her attention to the Diamond League. She participated in four 100m events, winning three golds and taking silver in one. Her biggest triumph came in Eugene Oregon, where the best line-up of women sprinters in the 100m, faced the starter. Six of the women were coming from the Tokyo Olympics finals. Included in the line-up also, was Sha Cari Richards, the United States’ champion, who was the sixth fastest female ever. The quality of the field was no match for Elaine however and she finished the race with a new personal best, meet record, Diamond league record and national record, in a time of 10.54 seconds. If she had run 0.06 seconds faster, she would have erased and owned the world record in the 100m which is currently held by America Florence Griffith-Joyner.

2021 Summary Performance

Overall, for 2021, Elaine participated in twenty-five races: 17 in 100m and 8 in the 200m. She won 15 100m races, all under 11 seconds, and took gold in five of her 200m events. She established three meet records in the Diamond League, one Olympic record, two national records and one Diamond League record. She was the 2021 Diamond League champion for the 100m, a title she held in 2016 and 2017.

In 2021, Elaine Thompson-Herah became the fifth woman to end a season with the fastest times in the 100m and 200m, and the only female to achieve the feat twice. She did in 2016.

In a release, NACAC said that Elaine’s 2021 season “will go down in history, as she produced one of the greatest runs of excellence of all time”.

“…Beyond a shadow of a doubt, as far as athletics goes, 2021 belonged to Elaine Thompson-Herah. In uncertain and challenging times, she treated the world to superlative displays that will mark this as one of the greatest years ever in women’s sprints,” NACAC said.

To say that Elaine Thompson-Herah had a spectacular 2021 is an understatement. Her performance was historical, inspiring, and monumental. So, Is Elaine Thompson-Herah Really the best Athlete for 2021? Absolutely yes! It was her year by long distance. Congratulations Elaine, you made Jamaica and the Caribbean people very proud to call you their own.