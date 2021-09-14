Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins Diamond League Trophy and Cash Prize

Jamaican sprint star and fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah closed off a historic 2021 season with yet another record-breaking performance at the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich last week Thursday.

In addition to setting an Olympic record, a Diamond League record and many more storming performances in between, the 37-year-old shattered the Zurich 100m record when she clocked a dominant 10.65 for her ninth sub-10.80 run of the year.

The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83.

She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win.

Thompson-Herah capped off the season by not only winning the Diamond Trophy but also the top $30,000 prize, and a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next year.