Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins Diamond League Trophy and Cash Prize

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women's 100 meters race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Jamaican sprint star and fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah closed off a historic 2021 season with yet another record-breaking performance at the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich last week Thursday.

In addition to setting an Olympic record, a Diamond League record and many more storming performances in between, the 37-year-old shattered the Zurich 100m record when she clocked a dominant 10.65 for her ninth sub-10.80 run of the year.

The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83.

She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win.

Thompson-Herah capped off the season by not only winning the Diamond Trophy but also the top $30,000 prize, and a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next year.

