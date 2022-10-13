Former employee arrested in connection with robbery Kaieteur News

The Guyana Police say they have recovered a quantity of cash and a gun stolen from the Kaieteur News newspaper earlier this week after arresting several people, including a former employee.

It is reported that former Kaieteur News research officer, Ryan Wharton, has confessed to being the mastermind behind the early Monday morning robbery along with four other persons, including a 35-year-old security guard at Kaieteur News.

The police said Wharton had told a close relative that he had won the cash in the Superbet game.

Investigators said they were able to corroborate the story with the woman, who subsequently handed over GUY$3.5 million to police.

Police have also detained four people including a 36-year-old taxi driver and are searching for one other man.

Police said they have since recovered the pistol and more than 200 rounds of ammunition as well as over GUY$2,667,900 and US$685 taken from the newspaper’s administrative office.

“They pushed open the accounts office door and broke off a padlock on a desk drawer. Wharton along with …. (another person) then lifted out the safe which was under a desk and put it in the back seat of…a car,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

CMC/