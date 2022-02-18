Dancehall’s Shenseea to Perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dancehall star Shenseea gears up to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Apple Music’s editorial team has selected Shenseea for its Up Next program – the streaming platform’s monthly initiative, which identifies, presents, and elevates young talent.

Apple Music announced her performance on Wednesday, February 16, and describes Shenseea as a “global artiste.”

As part of the campaign, Shenseea was introduced to her audience via an Apple Music short film, shot entirely on iPhone. Apple Music 1 host Nadeska also interviewed her about her career, motivation, and rise in dancehall.

In her Up Next Film, which debuted on Wednesday, February 16, Shenseea speaks on how she balances being a working mother. “It’s go time. You don’t like my singing? That’s all right ’cause you gon’ listen today. You gonna hear what I have to say because I need to get this money, and I need to chase my dreams because my baby is depending on me!” she expressed in the featurette.

The dancehall star highlighted how her family raised her in a strict Christian home, an environment from where she got most of her values and ethics. She highlighted how her mother also played an integral role in teaching her the importance of hard work, which has led to her highly distinctive work ethic today.

The film, shot on location in Jamaica, shows pictures of a young Shenseea with her mother and her son.

Shenseea’s upcoming performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! comes months after Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul appeared on the TV show.

The 25-year-old singer has continued to rise since the start of the year after her highly touted collaborative release Lick, with American female-rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

She has also made several appearances in the American media following the release, having had an interview with Angie Martinez and speaking with host Kevan Kenney on MTV’s Fresh Out.

According to Apple Music, Shenseea has secured her place as an in-demand rising star. “Revered for her confident, slick-tongued patois rhymes and energetic dancehall hits, Shenseea’s skills as a singer, rapper, and songwriter earned stamps of approval from the media and music legends like Funkmaster Flex, Cardi B, and Missy Elliott,” the release said.

In the interview with Nadeska, the Trending Gyal singer, who will drop her debut album, Alpha, on March 11, notes this is the moment she has been waiting for all her life.

Shenseea has been in full album mode after revealing her March 2022 album release date and title. The artist, however, does put grand expectations on her first album despite releasing a large body of work over the past five years.

“I want to hit the charts; I want to be running the charts. I feel that’s my goal for the first half of the year and then just have hits on the Hot 100, and I just want my music to be heard all over the world. My main focus is to get my music out there to everybody. Everything will fall into place after that.”

Shenseea’s upcoming album is one that the music industry has anticipated ever since she announced its release.

The project, which Jamaican Rvssian will produce, has been in the works for a “couple years” and is almost ready for release to the public.