British Monarchy to support future decisions to be made by former territories

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has declared that the British monarchy will continue to support with “pride and respect” any decision made by the governments of The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize, in the future.

Speaking on Friday, on the final night of a Caribbean tour, Prince William, the second in line to the British throne said – “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

The Duke of Cambridge was speaking at a reception that was hosted by Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith.

“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William said.

The Caribbean tour undertaken by the duke and his wife Catherine was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

The future role of the Royal family in the Caribbean has been a central topic throughout the duke and duchess’s eight-day tour.

After the couple left Belize on Tuesday, a government minister announced a new commission will begin consulting with people across the country on how the “decolonization process” should proceed.

They were met with protests in Jamaica as several Jamaicans protested outside the British High Commission in Kingston calling for reparations for slavery and the removal of Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. On Wednesday, during a courtesy call, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said his country intended to “fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis has not commented on the issue, although last year said it was “not on the agenda”.

The Bahamas, a former British colony, gained independence in 1973, but it remains a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and recognizes the British monarch as head of state.

CMC/