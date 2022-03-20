British Royals embark on tour of Central America and the Caribbean

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton have embarked on a week-long tour to Central America and the Caribbean – the trip being made at the behest of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and is intended to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as the Queen marks 70 years on the throne.

However, just hours before the couple departed, the trip suffered a setback, when a planned visit to a cacao farm in the Central American nation of Belize was scrapped because of local opposition.

According to local reports, a protest was staged by persons opposed to the royal visit to the Akte ‘il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek village in the foothills of the Maya Mountains.

According to Kensington Palace – “due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location.”

The government of Belize said, “another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry.”

The British Royals will also visit Jamaica, to celebrate the legacy of reggae icon Bob Marley and the island’s rich musical and sporting heritage.

They will end the trip in The Bahamas, where they will compete in a sailing regatta in honor of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

William, 39, is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

The British royal couple’s first overseas tour since the start of the pandemic comes as some Caribbean nations consider removing the Queen as head of state. Last November, Barbados cut ties with the Queen and transitioned from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

A similar move is also being contemplated by the government of Jamaica as it continues to face pressure from the general public to cut ties with the monarchy and become a republic.

CMC/