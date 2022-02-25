British Royals to visit Jamaica

The Office of Jamaica’s Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, says Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, will visit Jamaica March 22 to 24.

The official statement issued by King’s House on Thursday says the visit forms part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary (platinum jubilee) of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence.

The Queen has visited Jamaica on six occasions, the last being in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee.

“Jamaica will be one of three Caribbean countries, including Belize and The Bahamas, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit on the 2022 Royal Tour,” noted the statement.

